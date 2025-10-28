Three-Time Dunk Contest Champion Earns Multi-Year Contract

Mac McClung, a three-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner, has finally secured his first standard NBA contract. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Indiana Pacers signed McClung on Monday to a multi-year deal. The move comes as Indiana faces multiple injuries early in the 2025–26 season, creating an opportunity for McClung to contribute on the court.



A Long Road Through the G League

McClung’s journey to a full-time NBA roster spot has been far from easy. Since entering the league in 2021, he’s spent most of his professional career in the G League. He’s had brief stints with the Lakers, Bulls, 76ers, and Magic, mostly under two-way contracts that allowed him to split time between the NBA and its developmental league.

Before joining Indiana, McClung signed with the Chicago Bulls’ G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, for the upcoming season. However, Chicago released him just days before the Pacers’ announcement. Despite those setbacks, McClung continued to draw attention with his athleticism and determination to find a stable role in the league.

Making History in the Slam Dunk Contest

While McClung has played only six total NBA games across four teams, his reputation among fans is undeniable. He’s the only player in NBA history to win the Slam Dunk Contest three consecutive times. The only other player to win the event three times overall is Nate Robinson, who accomplished the feat over several years.

McClung’s creative dunks and showmanship have made him a fan favorite during All-Star Weekend. His ability to captivate audiences has kept his name relevant even as he worked to secure a consistent NBA role.

A Chance to Prove Himself in Indiana

For McClung, the Pacers’ signing represents more than just a roster spot—it’s a breakthrough. With several players sidelined due to injuries, he’ll likely see meaningful minutes for the first time in his career.

If McClung can bring the same energy and confidence that made him a dunk contest legend, he might finally establish himself as more than a viral highlight.