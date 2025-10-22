A Tough Debut for Houston’s New Star

Kevin Durant’s Houston Rockets debut ended in heartbreak Tuesday night, as the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder edged out a 125–124 win in double overtime. After the game, Durant was quick to shoulder the blame.

“I missed the free throws, and I fouled somebody at the end,” he said. “I think those two plays are the reason we lost.”

On a night when Oklahoma City celebrated its championship banner and ring ceremony, Durant scored 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting but committed two costly mistakes. With 11 seconds left in the second overtime, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander baited Durant into his sixth foul, then sank both free throws to win the game.

“Fouled Shai, put them up one,” Durant said. “I’ve got to stay down, be more disciplined.”

Missed Chances and Close Calls

Durant’s struggles began earlier. With nine seconds left in regulation and Houston up 103–102, he missed the first of two free throws. Gilgeous-Alexander responded with a jumper that forced overtime.

The first extra period nearly ended in disaster when Durant appeared to signal for a timeout that the Rockets didn’t have. “I think definitely he called timeout about three times — verbally and physically,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. Crew chief Zach Zarba later confirmed that officials didn’t see the signal and therefore didn’t assess a technical foul.

Bright Spots Amid the Chaos

Despite the missteps, Durant showed flashes of brilliance. He hit 5-of-6 two-point jumpers, all within the final eight seconds of the shot clock — his most in a game since the 2013–14 season, according to GeniusIQ.

Center Alperen Sengun carried Houston offensively, posting a career-high 39 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists while drilling five three-pointers. “It’s incredible,” Durant said. “We’re going to need that from him as much as we can.”

Looking Ahead

The Rockets’ starting lineup was the tallest in any season opener since 1970–71, averaging 82.2 inches. Durant started at guard for the first time since 2009, alongside Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Sengun, and Steven Adams.

“We make plays as a team,” Durant said. “Some nights it’s my night. Some nights it’s Alpi’s. We just have to be ready.”