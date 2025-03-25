In the past three years, Dwight Howard’s career was gone through an unlikely path, taking his basketball game to other countries in Asia, instead of playing in the NBA. After his experiences abroad, he’s tried his best to return to the big stage, but no franchise has given him the confidence, despite his dominance.

This is one of the main reasons why the fact that the veteran was inducted into Orlando‘s Hall of Fame, feels so sentimental for the 39-year-old, who spent eight years playing for them in Florida. As his eyes glanced around the Kia Center this Monday, he reflected on some of his favourite memories there.

“I just want to say thank you again to the Magic, and to all the fans for literally everything,” he said after the ceremony was over. “I really grew up here … This feeling that I get every time I come back. To now be a part of the Magic Hall of Fame, it’s unbelievable.”

The six-foot-eleven center’s charisma was on full display during the induction ceremony, celebrating that fact that he was chosen as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft by the Florida franchise. In a way, he feels as if Orlando is the place that helped him become a three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

“To the DeVos family – Rich and Helen, I know you guys aren’t here in the flesh, but in spirit you’re with me every day,” Howard said. “Thank you for taking a chance on a scrawny 18-year-old kid from southwest Atlanta via Swainsboro, Georgia. (And) thank you to the rest of the DeVos family that’s here today for welcoming me … and for letting me play for this beautiful franchise.”

During his eight campaigns with the Magic, he competed in 621 regular season games, starting in all but one, with averages of 18.4 points, 13.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.0 steals in 36.2 minutes per game, while shooting 57.7% from the floor.

“He clearly is one of the greatest players in Magic history,” Magic CEO Alex Martins expressed. “He holds the majority of records, even to this day, after being gone for a while. Clearly, a great, great player, who is incredibly deserving – as much as anybody – of being in the Magic Hall of Fame.”