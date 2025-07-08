Dwight Howard’s Wife Files For Divorce Just Months Into Marriage

Dwight Howard’s wife, Amber Rose Howard, also known as Amy Luciani, has filed for divorce just six months after she married the former NBA champion, a source informed TMZ Sports on Tuesday.

Amy Luciani Requested Divorce Forms At Georgia Courthouse

Court documents, obtained by the media outlet, show the rapper and reality star requested divorce forms to separate from the eight-time All-Star at a Georgia courthouse on July 1.

Per TMZ Sports, Luciani wrote in the docs, “The marriage is irretrievably broken,” while adding, “there are no prospects for reconciliation.” Amber asked that all marital assets and property be “equitably divided” by the courts.

Luciani requested alimony as well, according to multiple reports. She also admitted to the divorce rumors during an exclusive interview with The Shade Room this past Monday.

“Although it is true, I am not sure how it got out to the public,” said Luciani. “Still wrapping my head around a lot. Although I know it won’t happen, I hope the public can give us grace and privacy right now.”

Couple Announced Their Engagement Last December

Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani went public with their relationship in December 2024, when they announced their engagement on their Instagram profiles.

“Met you and ain’t stop smiling since Superman,” Amber said in the now-deleted IG post.

Amber’s Instagram post included pictures and videos of them from several occasions, including Howard’s 39th birthday party on Dec. 8 and the time he admired her diamond engagement ring while at a club.

She also wrote in her post that month:

“I was enjoying you so much out of the public eye but here we are. Thank you for bringing me back to the word. Anything I say or fuss about, first thing you say is ‘Did you pray about it?’ Then I realized I hadn’t being praying much lately at all.

“I’m just thankful, happy and ready for everything that’s coming our way. I prayed reallllll deep on a Thursday not knowing 2 days later God would send me a Bible totin, tattooed giant with the same heart as me. Thank you.”

Dwight Howard Elected To Hall Of Fame

Nicknamed “Superman” for his athleticism, Howard ended his NBA career as a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, eight-time All-NBA member, and five-time rebound champion.

The 6-foot-10 big man chose to forego college and was selected No. 1 overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2004 draft. His idol, Kevin Garnett, reportedly inspired him after Garnett had done the same in 1995.

Howard played 18 years in the NBA with the Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, and Philadelphia 76ers.

He won his lone championship with the Lakers in the 2020 Orlando Bubble and last played in the league with the team in 2021-22.

In 1,242 career NBA regular-season games (1,078 starts), Howard averaged 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 31.8 minutes per contest while shooting 58.7% from the field.

In February, the former No. 1 overall pick of the 2004 draft was selected to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as an individual player and also as a member of the 2008 U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team.

According to The Athletic’s Jason Jones, Howard signed a deal in April to play for the Los Angeles Riot of the Big3, the three-on-three basketball league co-founded by Ice Cube.