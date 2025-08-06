Wade Nearly Returned to Chicago in 2010

In the summer of 2010, Dwyane Wade was ready to leave Miami and return home to play for the Chicago Bulls. The three-time NBA champion had just completed his seventh season with the Miami Heat, where he had already won a Finals MVP and earned a reputation as one of the league’s most dominant guards.

“I was like, man, I’m going back home – I’m going to Chicago,” Wade said on The OGs podcast hosted by former teammates Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller. “I played seven years here, I won a championship, it’s time to go to the next [place].”

But everything changed with a single phone call.

The Call That Changed NBA History

Wade recalled getting on a call with LeBron James, their agents, and the Heat’s front office.

“The call was — ‘Bron was on the call, I was on the call, our agents [were] on the call,” Wade said. “And they [were] explaining to us on the call that the Miami had quietly [done] enough so that they could get three star players.”

That moment flipped Wade’s plans. Instead of heading to Chicago, he stayed in Miami and helped form a new superteam with James and Chris Bosh. The Heat’s “Big Three” would dominate the league, making four straight NBA Finalsappearances and winning titles in 2012 and 2013.

What Could Have Been in Chicago

Wade, James, and Bosh were part of a star-studded 2010 free agent class that also included Carlos Boozer, Joe Johnson, and Amar’e Stoudemire. The Bulls had cap space and were in strong position to land at least two major free agents. With Derrick Rose already in place, the franchise had a promising young core.

Eventually, Wade did join the Bulls in 2016, but by then, he was past his prime. Though he remained a skilled scorer, his athleticism and defensive edge had declined.

Still, the summer of 2010 remains a pivotal moment — not just for Wade’s career, but for NBA history. A Chicago superteam was nearly formed. Instead, Miami built a dynasty.