Dylan Harper's summer league debut for the Spurs could be delayed due to a groin injury

By Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

July 10, 2025

Thursday, July 10, is the official start of the NBA 2k26 summer league. It’s an important time for young players to acclimate themselves to playing in the pros. 

On Thursday evening, the San Antonio Spurs will face the Philadelphia 76ers. In the 2025 draft, the Spurs drafted Rutgers’ Dylan Harper second overall. However, the young guard is not expected to play against Philly. Harper is reportedly dealing with an ongoing groin injury. His debut in the summer league will be delayed. There is optimism that Harper will play Saturday when the Spurs face #1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks.

The Spurs are not worried about Dylan Harper missing any significant time


With the second overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft, the Spurs selected Dylan Harper out of Rutgers. After Cooper Flagg at #1, Harper was the consensus second choice in this year’s class. When San Antonio landed the #2 pick via the draft lottery, there was no question who they would take. Dylan Harper was an easy selection for the Spurs, who are building a team around Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs will begin NBA 2k26 summer league play on Thursday, July 10. San Antonio is matched up to face the 76ers. However, the team will be without one notable player. Dylan Harper will miss the game with a nagging groin injury. Not ideal for the Spurs, but the young guard is expected to make his debut on Saturday.

Media members are eager to see how the first-year head coach uses Dylan Harper in the lineup next season. The team has an overabundance of point guards. Dylan Harper, De’Aaron Fox, and Stephon Castle all play a similar role. Due to his size and upside, the Spurs could use Dyland Harper. That’s even with Castle winning rookie of the year in 2024-25.

Dylan Harper has incredible potential for San Antonio. He could be an all-star for years to come alongside Victory Wembanyama. De’Aaron Fox will likely continue to start at PG for the Spurs. Harper could adjust his playing style and become an SG who still has a knack for setting up his teammates. San Antonio is building a contender for the future, and adding Dylan Harper this offseason was massive. Expect to see the rookie make his summer league debut on Saturday night against the Mavericks.