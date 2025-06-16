Dylan Mingo continued his dominant summer with an MVP-worthy performance at last weekend’s NBPA top 100 camp. The 2026 five-star guard thrived early on with his PSA Cardinals squad on the Nike EYBL circuit and stood out against other top-level competition. Mingo won camp MVP honors after averaging nearly 24 points, seven assists and seven rebounds in the scrimmages.

He built on an impressive start to his final AAU season, averaging 18.5 (53.3% true shooting) points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.5 steals per game across 11 games so far. His performance this summer earned him recent from UConn and Syracuse.

The 6’5 guard leans on his defensive prowess, blowing up actions with his incredible length, athleticism and reflex. His AAU steal numbers begin to paint the picture of his dominant perimeter defense, logging three or more steals in five games this summer.

A reported 6’9 wingspan lets Mingo disrupt offenses as an on and off-ball defender. He hounds quick and strong players at the point-of-attack, sliding his feet to contain drives and plucking away loose handles. During the NBPA top 100 scrimmages, he stole away live dribbles and jumped passing lanes, constantly imprinting himself on the defensive end.

How Mingo can thrive on offense

On offense, Mingo’s excellent slashing and playmaking fuel his upside. His PSA Cardinals team relies on him for primary creation — Mingo has attemped 37 more shots and 56 more free-throws than his second option (Julius Avent). He played on the ball in the NBPA top 100 camp scrimmages, improving his efficiency from his EYBL competition.

Though we shouldn’t over-index on All-Star event samples, Mingo flashed the advantage creation and playmaking that makes him a high-end prospects. Few guards as tall and long as Mingo have his flexibility, live-dribble creativity and speed, helping him break down defenses off the bounce.

some impressive drives and ball screen reps from ’26 5* dylan mingo at NBPA top 100 camp. making a strong case for 1.1 in his class with this kind of slitheriness, craft and slashing crativity pic.twitter.com/1r0y34poL9 — ben pfeifer (@bjpf_) June 16, 2025

Shooting will be a major swing skill for Mingo, as he made just 25.7% (9-35) of his 3-point attempts so far this AAU season. Mingo’s mechanics clearly need work, but he’s willing to attempt open triples and mid-rangers off the dribble and hit a few nice jumpers in the scrimmages.

Mingo’s strong final high-school summer is earning him high-profile offers. Beyond his recent, high-pedigree offers, he already received offers from Alabama, North Carolina, Illinois, Texas and Louisville among other schools. He won’t turn 17 until October and is significantly younger than many other top 2026 prospects, providing Mingo with huge upside as a college and NBA prospect.