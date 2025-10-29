Early Perfection: Which Unbeaten NBA Teams Are Built to Last?

Through the first week of NBA action, only four teams remain unbeaten — Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Philadelphia, and Chicago. It’s early, but their starts give fans plenty to talk about. Let’s break down which of these squads are genuine title threats and which are just riding an early hot streak.

Oklahoma City Thunder – 5-0 (Contenders)

The defending NBA champions look as sharp as ever. Oklahoma City entered the season with momentum and health on their side, and it shows. The Thunder have faced tough competition, including the Rockets, Pacers, Hawks, and Mavericks, and survived multiple overtime battles.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to play like an MVP, while Chet Holmgren anchors the defense with confidence. The Thunder’s mix of young legs and playoff experience makes them the clear early favorite. They’ve proven they can win tough games — and that’s the mark of a real contender.

San Antonio Spurs – 4-0 (Pretenders)

The Spurs’ rebuild has been fascinating, and Victor Wembanyama’s development is at the center of it. Rookie additions Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper have brought energy and versatility, giving San Antonio one of the youngest and most exciting rosters in the league.

However, the early wins came against struggling opponents — the Mavericks, Pelicans, Nets, and Raptors. Experience matters, and this roster doesn’t have much of it yet. Wembanyama’s talent could take them far, but in a loaded Western Conference, the Spurs aren’t ready to contend for a title.

Philadelphia 76ers – 4-0 (Pretenders)

After a disastrous 2024 campaign, the Sixers’ early success is a welcome surprise. They’ve done it without Paul George and Jared McCain, while Joel Embiid has been on a minutes restriction. Tyrese Maxey and rookie VJ Edgecombe have carried the scoring load, but sustainability remains a concern.

Philadelphia’s chemistry will take time once George and McCain join the rotation, and Embiid’s health is always uncertain. The 4-0 record isn’t a fluke — but it’s also not a clear sign of contention yet.

Chicago Bulls – 3-0 (Pretenders)

Matas Buzelis’ confidence in his team is paying off early. The Bulls have wins over Detroit, Orlando, and Atlanta, though none of those teams are playing their best basketball.

Chicago’s post-LaVine era feels like a transition period, even with Josh Giddey’s arrival. The Bulls may improve on last season’s 39–43 record, but they’re far from title contention.

Final Verdict:



Only the Thunder look like true contenders right now. The Spurs, Sixers, and Bulls each have potential — but their early success feels more like a bright start than a championship preview.