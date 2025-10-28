Early Struggles Push Kings Toward Bottom of NBA Power Rankings

Rough Start for a Talented Roster



The Sacramento Kings’ 2025–26 season hasn’t opened as planned. After a 1–2 start capped by a tough loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Kings are struggling to find consistency. Despite Zach LaVine’s explosive scoring — three straight games with over 30 points — the team’s chemistry remains a problem. Their only win came by a single point against the Utah Jazz.

Sacramento’s roster looks competitive on paper. Yet, a lack of cohesion and poor roster balance have left the group underperforming. Many expected them to compete for a play-in spot, but the latest power rankings tell a different story.

Kings Drop Near the Bottom



NBA.com’s John Schuhmann placed Sacramento at No. 27 in his newest power rankings. Only the Jazz, Wizards, and Nets rank lower. For a team that entered the season with playoff hopes, that’s a harsh fall. Schuhmann’s update sparked questions about whether the Kings are trending back toward lottery territory.

While some fans hope the front office commits to a rebuild, there’s no indication the franchise plans to tank. It’s still early, and Keegan Murray has yet to play a game this season. But after three outings, it’s fair to view Sacramento as a bottom-tier team based on performance.

Please trade everyone so we can get a top 3 pick. We need a Cam Boozer https://t.co/OAQhbfHUbL — KingsMuse (@kings_muse) October 27, 2025

Experts Share the Same Concern



ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel ranked the Kings slightly higher at No. 26 but didn’t sugarcoat his assessment. “The Kings definitely have talented players and those with plenty of experience in the league,” Siegel wrote. “But the fact of the matter is that this team wasn’t assembled to win.”

The Athletic’s Law Murray offered a more optimistic outlook, ranking Sacramento at No. 23. His key question was straightforward: “How does Doug Christie navigate the shot creators?”

Searching for an Identity



LaVine continues to shine offensively, but the Kings’ other stars haven’t found rhythm. Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan have struggled to produce early on, and their overlapping styles create spacing issues.

Sacramento sits only a few plays away from a winning record, yet they’re equally close to 0–3. With a demanding schedule ahead, the Kings must decide quickly whether they’re chasing wins or preparing for the future.