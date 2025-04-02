Eric Olen Takes Helm as New Mexico Men’s Basketball Head Coach

The University of New Mexico has appointed Eric Olen as the 23rd head coach of its men’s basketball program. Olen, who previously led UC San Diego, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record to Albuquerque.

Olen’s coaching career began at UC San Diego, where he served as an assistant coach for nine seasons before being promoted to head coach on October 1, 2013. During his tenure, he guided the Tritons through a successful transition from Division II to Division I, amassing an overall record of 240-119. His leadership led to multiple conference titles and postseason appearances, including a notable 30-5 record in the 2024-25 season and a Big West Conference championship. ​

Olen’s Vision for New Mexico Basketball

Upon his introduction, Olen expressed his enthusiasm for the new role:​

“I am honored to lead the Lobo men’s basketball program and build upon its rich tradition. Our goal is to develop student-athletes who excel both on and off the court, and to compete at the highest levels nationally.” ​

The Lobos are coming off a strong season, finishing with a 27-8 record and clinching the Mountain West regular-season championship. They made a notable run in the NCAA Tournament, defeating Marquette in the first round before falling to Michigan State. ​

Olen succeeds Richard Pitino, who departed for the head coaching position at Xavier. The transition comes at a pivotal time for the Lobos, as they aim to maintain and build upon their recent momentum. Athletic Director Fernando Lovo emphasized Olen’s fit for the program:​

“Eric is a proven winner with an incredible track record. Beyond the accolades and success on the court, he is a values-driven leader who puts student-athletes first. We’re confident he’ll bring tremendous energy and vision to our program.”

Challenges Ahead in New Mexico

As Olen steps into his new role, he faces the task of continuing the program’s upward trajectory. With key players graduating or moving on, recruiting and player development will be critical focuses. Olen’s experience in building a competitive program at UC San Diego positions him well to tackle these challenges.​

The Albuquerque community has shown enthusiasm for Olen’s arrival. Fans and local media gathered at The Pit to welcome him, reflecting the city’s passionate support for Lobo basketball. Olen, along with his wife Lauren and daughters Avery and Madeline, expressed gratitude for the warm reception and eagerness to become part of the community. ​

It’s a packed house to welcome our new @UNMLoboMBB coach Eric Olen! pic.twitter.com/D0FKQf9REb — 505 Sports Venture Foundation (@505SVF) April 1, 2025

With the 2025-26 season on the horizon, Olen and his staff are set to begin preparations. Their focus will be on assembling a competitive roster, implementing their system, and fostering a culture of excellence. Lobo fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter in New Mexico men’s basketball under Olen’s leadership.​

Eric Olen’s appointment marks a significant moment for New Mexico basketball. His proven track record, commitment to student-athlete development, and vision for the program align with the Lobos’ aspirations. As the team prepares for the upcoming season, the New Mexico community stands ready to support Olen and the Lobos in their pursuit of excellence.