ESPN Insiders See Rockets Staying Near the Top of the West

Rockets’ Rapid Rise

The Houston Rockets shocked the NBA last season by leaping from a 41-41 record in 2023-24 to a 52-30 finish in 2024-25. That surge secured them the Western Conference’s second seed, a major step forward in their rebuild. Although they suffered a disappointing first-round playoff loss to the Golden State Warriors, the campaign was considered a success. Head coach Ime Udoka led one of the league’s best defenses, while center Alperen Sengun earned his first All-Star selection.

Offseason Moves to Win Now

Rather than stand pat, the Rockets doubled down. General manager Rafael Stone orchestrated several big moves designed to keep Houston in the contender conversation. Most notably, the team acquired Kevin Durant, a future Hall of Famer who instantly fills Houston’s need for a late-game scorer. Alongside Durant, the Rockets added veterans Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela to balance their young core with experience and toughness.

ESPN Projections

ESPN’s panel of NBA insiders recently projected the 2025-26 standings, placing Houston at 54-28. That record would keep the Rockets near the top of the Western Conference, one game ahead of the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and just behind the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18). ESPN’s Tim MacMahon explained the reasoning behind the optimism:

“The Rockets were a surprise last season, soaring to the West’s second seed before bowing out in the first round of the playoffs. Houston addressed the glaring hole on its roster — a go-to guy — by trading for future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant without compromising hopes of having a long runway as a contender.”

Title Hopes Growing

The Rockets’ 2025 playoff exit highlighted their lack of offensive firepower in crunch time. Fred VanVleet, who averaged 14.1 points per game, carried much of the scoring load. That won’t be the case this year. Durant’s presence provides Houston with a reliable closer, while the addition of more veterans should improve overall poise. With a balance of young talent, defensive strength, and newfound scoring punch, the Rockets enter the 2025-26 season not just as a playoff team but as a legitimate championship contender.