Fans Push Back on Sudden Stat Order Change

ESPN quietly adjusted its NBA box score layout again this week after a month of frustration from fans and analysts. When the season opened, viewers noticed that the network had changed the order of key statistics without warning. The new layout placed certain numbers in unfamiliar spots, which made the box scores harder to read for many longtime followers of the game.

Complaints rolled in across social media for weeks. Fans felt the change disrupted one of the most consistent tools for tracking a game. The criticism reached its loudest point when ESPN analyst Tim Legler voiced his frustration during a recent podcast appearance.

Tim Legler’s Criticism Gains Momentum

Legler did not hold back while describing how confusing the new layout felt. “Why did they do it? Why do I have to go all the way across the page to see what guys shot from the field?” he said. He added that “the box score was perfect the way it was,” and even vowed to take the issue to people inside ESPN. Legler also claimed that “90% of the people out there agree with us,” capturing how strong public opinion had become.

His rant went viral, sparking new attention toward the debate. Two days later, ESPN adjusted the layout again. The new version resembles what fans have been used to in previous seasons, though some viewers still argue about whether the format is an exact match or a partial rollback. Even on Reddit, users debated what had changed and what had not.

A true man of the people, @LegsESPN is going to go to war over ESPN’s boxscore changes pic.twitter.com/hcHf8bUn5K — ALL NBA Podcast (@ALLCITY_NBA) November 12, 2025

Gambling Theory Adds Another Layer

A popular theory behind the original stat reordering centers on sports betting. Some fans believe ESPN placed counting stats—such as points, rebounds, and assists—on the left side to make prop tracking easier for gamblers. The idea gained traction because ESPN has expanded its betting partnerships in recent years.

If that theory is accurate, many fans feel the decision shows how gambling interests can shift priorities away from traditional presentation. Regardless of the reason, public reaction clearly forced the network to rethink its approach.

ESPN has not issued a statement about the change, but fans are relieved to see a more familiar box score return.