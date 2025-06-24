ESPN’s Jay Bilas believes Rutgers’ Dylan Harper ‘is going to have a great NBA career’

On Wednesday evening, round one of the 2025 NBA draft is at the Barclays Center. It’s an exciting time for teams looking to make upgrades to their roster.

Ahead of the draft, analysts John Fanta, Jay Bilas, and Bobby Marks discussed Rutgers’ Dylan Harper. Bilas sees Harper as the second-best prospect in this draft class behind Cooper Flagg. The 19-year-old is a talented two-way player who should transition smoothly to the NBA. Jay Bilas believes Dylan Harper “is going to have a great NBA career.”

Where will Dylan Harper be drafted on Wednesday?

“I happen to feel he is going to have a great NBA career.” “What sticks out to me is the loyalty factor that he had at Rutgers.”@JayBilas and @BobbyMarks42 on NBA Draft prospect Dylan Harper 🗣️ https://t.co/vG9pWgqy0R pic.twitter.com/5a7t0cTckZ — NBA (@NBA) June 24, 2025



Ahead of his freshman season, Dylan Harper stayed close to home and attended Rutgers University. He was the third-ranked recruit in the high school class of 2024. During his lone collegiate season, Harper played in 29 games and made 28 starts for the Scarlet Knights. The six-foot-five PG averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He scored 20+ points in 17 of his 29 games in 2024-25.

Recently, Jay Bilas discussed Rutgers’ Dylan Harper with draft analysts John Fanta and Bobby Marks. Bilas believes Harper is the clear choice to go second overall after Cooper Flagg. He mentioned how valuable length and athleticism are in the NBA. Dylan Harper has both of those at PG. Additionally, Bilas mentioned how efficient Harper is in the pick-and-roll.

Harper’s ability to create his own shot and set up his teammates makes him a top prospect in this year’s draft. Talking with John Fanta and Bobby Marks, Jay Bilas said he believes Dylan Harper “is going to have a great NBA career.” He is not the only analyst with confidence in what Dylan Harper can do. ESPN’s Bobby Marks spent 20 years working in NBA front offices before transitioning to his role as an analyst.

Marks also thinks Dylan Harper is a legitimate candidate to be the second overall pick in the 2025 draft. He understands what it takes to build a roster that can compete in the postseason. San Antonio owns the second pick in this year’s draft. They already have two PGs in De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle. Despite that, Marks thinks the Spurs should take Dylan Harper. All signs point to Harper being the second overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft.