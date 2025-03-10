With a 54-10 record, the Cleveland Cavaliers are first in the Eastern Conference and the first to secure a playoff berth, which thanks in no small part to key figures such as Evan Mobley, who Kendrick Perkins believes is amongst the best in the NBA.

On Sunday afternoon, the Cavaliers were on the road to face the Milwaukee Bucks. Cleveland won the game, 112-100. ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins spoke on NBA Countdown before the game to speak about Evan Mobley. He called Mobley the “second best” PF in the NBA behind Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Evan Mobley has taken a major step forward in his development this season

Perkins says you could argue that Evan Mobley is the 2nd-best PF in the NBA “One could make the argument that right behind Giannis, Mobley might just be the 2nd best PF in the game for what he could bring on both ends of the floor” (@ohnohedidnt24 ) pic.twitter.com/8UjI2g59v9 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 9, 2025



The 2024-25 season is Evan Mobley’s fourth season in the NBA. He was the third overall pick by the Cavs in the 2021 NBA draft out of USC. Mobley has started all 255 games he’s played in for Cleveland. That includes 57 of their 64 games so far in 2024-25. This season, the big man is having his best offensive season since entering the league.

Mobley’s (18.5) points per game is a new career high. The 23-year-old came into the NBA as a defensive specialist and he’s grown his game immensely on the offensive end. On top of his (18.5) points, Mobley is averaging (9.3) rebounds and (3.1) assists per game. He is shooting (.365) percent from beyond the arc; highly efficient metrics for a player of his size.

With the production Mobely has shown in 2024-25, ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins said he is the “second best” PF in the NBA. Perkins called Giannis Antetokounmpo the best PF in the league, Until Mobley wins multiple MVPs, Giannis will always be in front of him. However, being the second-best PF in the NBA is not a bad place to be. Mobey has become a solid two-way player for the Cavs and he is the betting favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year this season.