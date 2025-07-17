ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins said the LA Clippers adding Bradley Beal did ‘nothing’ for the team

Following the 2024-25 season, the Suns made major changes to the roster. This offseason, the team traded Kevin Durant to the Rockets and Bradley Beal to the Clippers.

Bradley Beal’s contract was bought out by the Suns for them to trade him to Los Angeles. The veteran SG signed a two-year, $11 million contract. On Thursday’s edition of First Take on ESPN, NBA champion Kendrick Perkins did not hold back on his thoughts about Bradley Beal. Perkins said the Clippers’ addition of Beal did “nothing” for the team.

How effective will Bradley Beal be for the Clippers in 2025-26?

“They not doing nothing but getting older.”@KendrickPerkins feels the addition of Bradley Beal will do nothing for the Clippers 👀 pic.twitter.com/P9ZSUEaTyr — First Take (@FirstTake) July 17, 2025



This offseason, the Clippers were involved in a three-team deal. They traded away SG Normal Powell to acquire John Collins from the Utah Jazz. With Powell no longer on the roster, that left a void at SG. Rumors quickly began to swirl that Suns’ SG Bradley Beal had interest in leading the team. Not too long after, the Clippers were involved in a sign-and-trade with Phoenix to acquire Beal.

The three-time all-star played two seasons with Phoenix, and the team struggled to have postseason success. Additionally, Beal became a third scoring option with the Suns. His 17.0 points per game last season were the lowest of his career since his rookie year. Both the Suns and Bradley Beal needed a fresh start. Now, the veteran SG is teaming up with James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.

On Thursday’s First Take on ESPN, Kendrick Perkins said the addition of Bradley Beal does “nothing” for the Clippers. He argued that the team is “doing nothing but getting older” by adding Beal to the starting lineup. The Clippers have a much older roster compared to other teams trying to compete in the Western Conference.

Additionally, Perkins argued that the Clippers do not have the wing depth to make a deep run in the playoffs. Derrick Jones Jr. and Bogdan Bogdanovic cannot be the players the team relies on for wing depth off the bench. Will the addition of Bradley Beal be enough for the team to become a legitimate contender in the West? The Clippers lost in seven games to the Nuggets in the first round of the 2025 playoffs.