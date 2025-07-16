ESPN’s Tim MacMahon says the Philadelphia 76ers are built on a ‘flimsy foundation’

In the 2024-25 season, the 76ers finished with a record of 24-58. Their worst since 1994-95. It was a season to forget for the Sixers, as several of their star players dealt with injuries.

The two players to miss the most time for the 76ers last season were Joel Embiid and Paul George. They are the two highest-paid individuals on the Sixers’ roster. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon went on NBA Today and said that Embiid and George might have two of the worst contracts in the league. Additionally, he went on to say that the 76ers are built on a “flimsy foundation.”

Can the Sixers stay healthy in 2025-26?

“They are built on a foundation of two max players who might be the two worst valued contracts in the NBA.” 😳 – @espn_macmahon on the Sixers (h/t @ohnohedidnt24 ) pic.twitter.com/t4Yey6QWvx — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 15, 2025



For the Sixers to compete in the East, their star talent must stay healthy. That was far from the case in 2024-25. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George played just 15 games together. Former league MVP Joel Embiid started only 19 games for Philadelphia. Additionally, Paul George played 41 of the team’s 82 regular-season games. Embiid and George have massive contracts for the Sixers.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon believes their contracts with Philadelphia are two of the worst in the NBA. Both are maximum contract players for the 76ers. They have yet to live up to that potential. MacMahon noted that this argument is not about the talent level. Embiid and George have plenty of it. Rather, he took a shot at how the two missed extensive time due to injury.

Joel Embiid still hasn’t returned to on-court activities, per @Tjonesonthenba “League sources tell The Athletic that Embiid still hasn’t returned to on-court basketball activities. That said, Morey and the front office remain optimistic that Embiid will be on the floor for the… pic.twitter.com/PDEN8OlVUX — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 12, 2025

Joel Embiid is set to make $55 million next season. In 2026-27, his three-year, $187 million contract starts. For the 2028-29 season, Embiid has a $67 million player option with the 76ers. Ahead of the 2024-25 season, the Sixers signed Paul George to a four-year, $212 million deal. For how little they were on the court last season, it’s hard to argue Embiid and George have unfavorable contracts.

To silence the haters, Joel Embiid and Paul George need to be available in 2025-26. The team cannot afford to see another season of Embiid’s prime slip away. Philadelphia hasn’t made it past the conference semi-finals with Joel Embiid on the roster. They’ve had plenty of regular-season success, but have struggled to make deep runs in the playoffs. Paul George had arthroscopic knee surgery on Monday. His start to the next season could be in jeopardy. Not ideal for Philadelphia.