The proposal for an NBA Europe league expansion has been met by defiant opposition from the continent’s EuroLeague, with its members fearful that it could threaten long-standing traditions.

NBA Europe League Met With Stern Opposition From EuroLeague

The EuroLeague — the continent’s preeminent basketball competition — has this week published a press release detailing a meeting between its board of directors, in relation to the NBA’s proposal for a European expansion.

Although specifics were not revealed, it claims that A-license clubs remain committed to the EuroLeague project, which has been a mainstay in professional European basketball since 1958.

Proposals for an NBA Europe league, put forward by commissioner Adam Silver, include a preliminary 16-team format, which consists of 12 fixed clubs and four additional teams that compete annually for their spot.

Silver confirmed that talks have already opened between Europe’s existing heavyweights, meaning established teams could breakaway from the EuroLeague, in order to join the NBA European league.

Real Madrid, perhaps the most recognised European basketball team — and also its most successful — are yet confirmed if it intends to stay in the EuroLeague beyond 2026, when its current decade-long license expires.

It is believed the NBA see Madrid as its chief target in order to increase the pull of the league. Barcelona, who are twice a EuroLeague winner and one of Spain’s most decorated clubs, are also yet to provide a definitive stance on their future and sources indicate they will more than likely follow Madrid’s lead.