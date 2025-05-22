Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley leads the list of names on the 2024-25 NBA All-Defensive First Team.

Mobley earned 99 out of 100 First Team votes, which is a bit surprising he didn’t finish as a unanimous selection. Earlier this spring, he was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Joining Mobley on the First Team are Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson.

Daniels was this season’s steals leader. None of the top-10 leaders in blocks per game made either All-Defensive Team.

A big factor here is the fact Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren and Anthony Davis were all ineligible having played fewer than 65 games.

The All-Defensive Second Team is led by Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac and Memphis Grizzlies center Jaren Jackson Jr. Joining them are the Thunder’s Jalen Williams, Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara and Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert.

Amid a career year, it’s great recognition for Zubac, who narrowly missed out on the Most Improved Player award.

Below are the full voting results.

A global media panel of 100 voters selected the 2024-25 Kia NBA All-Defensive Team. Voters selected five players for the First Team and five players for the Second Team at any position. Complete voting results ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LlfUOe8Ei4 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 22, 2025

Any All-Defensive Snubs?

The only player remotely close to making the All-Defensive Second Team was New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby.

Anunoby has built an excellent reputation as one of the best defenders in the league. He was the league’s steals leader in 2022-23, which also accounted for his lone All-Defensive Team selection.

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Houston Rockets guard Dillon Brooks were the only other players to receive First Team votes.

Adebayo, Davis, Gobert, Wembanyama and Herbert Jones all made the First Team last year. Alex Caruso, Jrue Holiday, Jaden McDaniels, Jalen Suggs and White made the Second Team.

The league’s All-NBA Team selections are expected to be announced on Friday, May 23 at 7:00 p.m. EST.