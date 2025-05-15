Ex-Arkansas Guard Boogie Fland Withdraws From 2025 NBA Draft

Former Arkansas guard Boogie Fland is withdrawing from the 2025 NBA draft, his agent Mike Miller told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony earlier this week. Fland was in attendance at the NBA draft combine but will not participate in the remainder of the event.

Boogie Fland Was A Projected Second-Round Pick

Fland, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound guard, was a projected second-round pick. The 18-year-old entered the transfer portal just before the deadline in late April and is one of the best available options.

A five-star recruit and McDonald’s All American in the 2024 class, Fland was one of the best freshmen in the nation during the first half of last season.

In 21 games (eight starts) of the 2024-25 season, Fland averaged 13.5 points, 5.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 31.8 minutes in his lone season at Arkansas, shooting just 37.9% from the field and 34% from 3-point range.

However, Fland sustained a right hand injury in mid-January that forced him to miss most of the rest of the season. He injured the hand against Florida on Jan. 11 but started the next two games before shutting it down until March.

The New York native helped lead the Razorbacks to a 22-14 record and a berth in the Sweet 16, where they fell short against Texas Tech in overtime. He also finished 16th in assists in the SEC.

Arkansas Head Coach John Calipari Called Fland A First-Round Talent

In April, head coach John Calipari noted that Fland was a first-round talent:

Been talking with Boogie the last few days. I fully expect that he is going to be a first round draft pick. I’ve coached players with his talent and know how they are doing in the NBA, he has “IT”. He also knows I will always be here for him. — John Calipari (@CoachCalArk) April 22, 2025



In October 2023, Fland committed to playing college basketball for Kentucky over Alabama and Indiana after three visits from Calipari in September and October.

Then last April, he decommitted after Calipari departed Kentucky for a coaching position at Arkansas. Fland then decided to follow Calipari and committed to play at Arkansas.

As to where Fland plays next, sources suggest that Florida could be a potential destination, as the Gators have been in search of another playmaker to start in the backcourt next to Princeton transfer Xaivian Lee.