Ex-Duke Star, Thunder Player Kyle Singler Charged With Assault

Former Duke and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kyle Singler was charged Tuesday with misdemeanor assault in Oklahoma after his girlfriend told authorities he grabbed her head and shoved her to the ground.

Kyle Singler Arrested In Whitefield After 911 Call

Singler, 37, was arrested Thursday in the eastern Oklahoma town of Whitefield after an individual called 911 and said Singler was chasing a woman outside a residence there.

Jail records show that Singler was booked into the Haskell County jail and later released on $6,000 bail. He was charged Tuesday in Haskell County with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery in the presence of a child.

Singler’s girlfriend told a sheriff’s deputy that Singler grabbed her by the head and shoved her to the ground, according to an arrest affidavit.

Kyle Singler, former 6 year NBA athlete and Duke star, was arrested for domestic violence. Their are no educational or monetary lines when it comes to domestic abuse. “Singler attempted to rape her and physically pushed her to the ground” per the PC affidavit. LE said the… pic.twitter.com/jqINQqTebi — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) October 27, 2025



Deputy Mitch Dobbs reported that he could observe finger outlines on the woman’s face and marks on her arm, a source familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The woman told Dobbs that Singler is the father of her young child, who was present during the incident, the affidavit states.

Dobbs reported that Singler did not cooperate with authorities or give them a statement and that he appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

Singler Drew Widespread Concern With Cryptic Instagram Post

Singler’s arrest comes nearly a year after a shocking Instagram post in which he said he feared for his life. The video sparked an outpouring of concern and support from former teammates and others.

“I have been mistreated and abused, neglected, made into a mental example,” Singler said. “And I fear for my life every day. And people in my community make me look out as if I’m going to be someone that’s going to be a problem and make things difficult for people when I’m only trying to be helpful.

“I feel like I have a certain way about myself and strength and purpose that does not get valued or get treated properly.”

Former NBA player Kyle Singler posts video on IG stating “I fear for my life every day….” pic.twitter.com/5WVLETy1UH — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) November 12, 2024



Singler was on Duke’s 2010 national championship team and was named Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament.

Although the Detroit Pistons selected Singler with the 33rd overall pick in the 2011 draft, the 6-foot-8 wing started his career overseas before playing in the NBA.

Singler played nearly three full seasons for the Pistons, and the Oregon native was on the All-Rookie second team in 2013. He spent parts of his last four seasons with the Thunder.

In 356 career NBA regular-season games (172 starts), Singler averaged 6.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 21.9 minutes per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field, 36.2% from deep, and 78.6% at the foul line.