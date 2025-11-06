Ex-Grizzlies Star Tony Allen Arrested For Drug Possession In Arkansas

Former Memphis Grizzlies star Tony Allen was arrested during a traffic stop on drug charges Wednesday in Poinsett County, Arkansas, according to WMC Action News 5.

Arkansas Deputies Discovered Marijuana, Cocaine In Vehicle

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said deputies were driving northbound on Interstate 555 near Payneway when they initiated a traffic stop on a silver car near mile marker 18.

Per WMC Action News 5, deputies approached the driver, William Hatton, and his passenger was Allen.

“During the contact, a deputy detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, leading him to direct both individuals to exit the car,” the report said.

Deputies searched Allen and found a package of marijuana on him. The officers also found drug paraphernalia containing marijuana, which Hatton confessed was his.

Former Memphis Grizzlies player Tony Allen was arrested during a traffic stop in Poinsett County, authorities said. https://t.co/HKgJ35OuCz pic.twitter.com/mTDNNCM413 — Action News 5 (@WMCActionNews5) November 5, 2025



A search of the vehicle revealed a cigarette box in Allen’s passenger seat with a white powdery substance that later tested positive for cocaine, according to multiple reports.

Allen and Hatton were both charged with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of marijuana less than 4 ounces.

Hatton faces additional charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lane change. Both men were taken to the Poinsett County Detention Center.

Tony Allen Pleaded Guilty To NBA Health Care Fraud Scheme

This is not Allen’s first run-in with law enforcement.

In 2023, a judge sentenced him to community service and supervised probation after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud.

He was one of 18 NBA players charged in the case.

Allen spent 14 years in the league with the Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, and New Orleans Pelicans from 2004 to 2018. He ended his pro career as a six-time NBA All-Defensive Team member and one-time NBA champ with the 2007-08 Celtics.

In 820 career NBA regular-season games (441 starts), Allen averaged 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 22 minutes per contest with a shooting line of 47.5/28.2/70.9.

The Grizzlies retired his No. 9 jersey last season in March.