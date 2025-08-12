Former Memphis Grizzlies star Zach Randolph has finally sold his Los Angeles home for $7.4 million, 11 months after listing the property for $8.5 million, according to Kelsi Karruli of Realtor.com.

Zach Randolph Relisted His Los Angeles Home For $7.4 Million

Randolph, 44, first decided to put his 8,500-square-foot home up for sale in September 2024. Since then, the asking price has gradually decreased, first to $8.2 million in January 2025, then to $7.9 million only two months later.

The modern 6-bedroom, 10-bathroom Encino estate was relisted for the final time in March, and records reveal that Randolph recently accepted an offer of $7.4 million.

Randolph purchased the custom-built, brand-new home in 2019 for just under $5.2 million via a trust. The sale set a price-per-square-foot mark in Encino’s Amestoy Estates at approximately $864.70.

The home was marketed as “the pinnacle of luxury living,” with a fortified concrete exterior and other non-combustible materials designed to protect it from “extreme heat and ember exposure” during wildfires.

Per Realtor.com, the layout features floor-to-ceiling windows, wide-plank floors, and a chef’s kitchen with stone countertops and state-of-the-art appliances.

Amenities include a sauna, gym, home theater, full bar, library, and a panic room with a vault door. Glass pocket doors open to a landscaped yard with a resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and a full-size basketball court.

There are also several balconies and shrubs outside the gated property.

Home Was Sold By Distinct Concierge

According to Karruli, the home was sold by Rod Watson, Laura Watson, and Renecia Watson, of Distinct Concierge, which reportedly “specializes in sports and entertainment real estate.”

Speaking to Realtor.com about the sale, Rod, Distinct Concierge’s CEO, told Karruli that his agency has become a staple of the high-value real estate market for wealthy professional athletes.

“We were entrusted with this listing because of our track record as proven real estate advisors for NBA and NFL professionals who value discretion, strategy, and results,” he said. “Our team understands how to position luxury estates like this in a way that speaks to elite buyers.”

According to the firm, the unnamed buyer is an executive from an energy company relocating to the area from Houston. The buyer was reportedly “desperate” for a full-size basketball court, per Watson.

Zach Randolph, a two-time NBA All-Star whose No. 50 jersey was the first retired by the Grizzlies, also played for the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers, and Sacramento Kings.

The 6-foot-9 Randolph played 17 seasons in the NBA before deciding to retire.

In 1,116 career NBA regular-season games (883 starts), he averaged 16.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 31 minutes per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 76.4% from the foul line.