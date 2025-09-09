Ex-Kings Guard Mason Jones Signs With NBL’s Perth Wildcats

Former Sacramento Kings guard Mason Jones is leaving the NBA to play overseas a year after leading the Stockton Kings to the G League championship.

The Perth Wildcats of Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL) announced Sunday that they have signed Jones to a one-year deal.

Mason Jones Was Named 2025 G League Finals MVP

Jones, 27, was named G League Finals MVP with Stockton in 2025 while spending the previous two seasons as a two-way player with the Sacramento Kings.

The undrafted guard out of Arkansas is now the second Kings free agent in the past week to leave the NBA to join an international club.

His departure comes days after veteran forward Trey Lyles agreed to a deal with Real Madrid, which has won 38 Spanish league championships and 11 EuroLeague titles.

Jones is set to join Perth, which has won a record 10 NBL championships.

Although Jones struggled to establish himself as a consistent NBA player in Sacramento, he did put up exceptional numbers with Stockton.

Appearing in only 15 games off the bench for Sacramento over the past two seasons, Jones averaged 2.0 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists while shooting 42.3% from the field and 20% from 3-point range.

Jones Led Stockton Kings To G League Championship

In the G League last season, Jones averaged 23.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per contest while shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc. He was also named Finals MVP after leading Stockton to the G League championship.

With Stockton in the three-game title series against the Osceola Magic, he averaged 22.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, and 2.7 steals per contest.

In 51 career NBA regular-season games (one start), Jones has averaged 4.4 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.2 steals, and 9.0 minutes per contest while shooting 42.7% from the floor and 32.9% from deep.

After spending two seasons at Arkansas, the 6-foot-4 Jones signed a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets in November 2020.

Houston, however, waived the Texas native in March 2021.

While Jones returned to the Rockets on a 10-day contract, he went on to join the Philadelphia 76ers later that month on a two-way deal. He then inked a two-way contract with Sacramento in February 2024.

Signing with the Perth Wildcats is arguably the best move for Jones.

The Sacramento Kings had no room for Jones in a crowded backcourt that already features Dennis Schroder, Zach LaVine, Malik Monk, Keon Ellis, Devin Carter, and Nique Clifford.

The Kings are also expected to sign Russell Westbrook.