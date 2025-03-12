After an illustrious 14-year career in the NBA, Andre Bogut’s time in the basketball world is far from over. The Australian star has decided to join the Sydney Kings’ coaching staff under Brian Goorjian, and guide the club that he part owns to conquer the National Basketball League’s trophy.

The 40-year-old is well remembered around the world for being the No. 1 pick in the 2005 draft and later earned his lone NBA championship with the Warriors ten years later. With his national squad, Bogut played for the Australian Boomers at three Olympic Games.

As for Goorjian, the team’s head coach, he’s already worked with Andrew representing their nation at an international level, and has even conquered six NBL titles already. “Being a three-time Olympian and an NBA champion, Andrew has a blue-chip pedigree,” he said on Wednesday.

The Sydney tactician then added: “His knowledge of the game is elite, and I know he will be a very valuable addition to our coaching staff.” About their relationship, he said he’s “excited and feel fortunate to have someone of his caliber by my side. This will be a huge season for the Kings.”

As Bogut retired from professional basketball back in 2020, he played two years for the Kings and then bought into the ownership. “Being away from the game for five years, the itch to get back on the court was growing stronger with time,” Bogut said.

The former NBA star revealed just how much of his heart he wants to pour into this stage of his career. “Coaching is something I’m passionate about, and I can’t wait to help drive this team forward,” he told the press, clear on his objectives of winning an NBL championship.

Two decades ago, Bogut became the first Australian to ever be selected as the first pick of an NBA draft, back when the Milwaukee Bucks took him in. During his 14 seasons at basketball’s biggest stage, he wore the Warriors, Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers jerseys, before returning home to Sydney.