There’s no doubt in anybody’s mind that the Thunder wouldn’t have been able to win their first-ever championship without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the court. The 25-year-old star just delivered one of the most prolific individual seasons in NBA history.

SGA just joined an elite group of Hall of Famers who were also able to conquer the league MVP, the Finals MVP and the scoring title all in the same campaign. Alongside him now stands Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Shaquille O’Neal as the only other athletes to achieve this remarkable feat.

The young guard led Oklahoma City to their first NBA title since the franchise relocated from Seattle and rebranded entirely. Back when they were the called the SuperSonics, fans loved Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp.

Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins is now convinced that Shai is the best player to ever wear the Thunder jersey. “He has passed Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook as the greatest Thunder ever,” claimed the popular broadcaster, who forgot to mention James Harden.

Nevertheless, SGA felt he had too much spotlight over him and wanted to share the recognition with his co-star Jalen Williams, who had a breakout season in Oklahoma City this year. The young forward deservingly earned his first All-Star selection this year, and was fundamental during the team’s playoff run.