Ex-NBA Player Danilo Gallinari’s Pregnant Wife Attacked By Shark

Former NBA player Danilo Gallinari’s pregnant wife, Eleonora Boi, experienced the “worst day” of her life when she was attacked by a shark while vacationing in Puerto Rico, according to TMZ Sports.

Boi, who is pregnant with her third child, was bit by the apex predator Thursday while swimming at a beach in Puerto Rico’s Carolina Resort. She later opened up about the incident Friday on her Instagram.

“It was the worst day of my life, maybe my grandmother Nella was right when she said ‘these traitors are on the seas’,” she began her caption alongside a photo of herself laying in a hospital bed.

“I never thought I could get attacked by a shark and I was near the shore and on a super crowded beach,” she continued. “Thankfully me and my baby are fine, I was rushed to the rescue and the surgery to fix my poor bruised leg went well.

“Shark will hear from my legals soon as possible,” the 39-year-old joked, before expressing her appreciation for those who reached out to her after the incident.

“Thank you all for the great love and thank you for worrying about us with a message or a prayer ❤️. I thank my husband who despite being married to Fantozzi-Boi he gave me all his love and courage,” she concluded.

Eleonora Boi Sustained An Open Wound On Her Thigh

Per El Nuevo Día, Carolina Municipal Police Commissioner Captain Rubén Moyeno confirmed that the victim is Gallinari’s wife. She reportedly sustained an open wound on her thigh during the attack.

After the incident, Boi was transported to the Medical Center in Río Piedras to be treated. Local authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, according to the outlet.

Boi, a sports journalist from Italy, is the mother of two kids and is expecting her third with Gallinari, who was selected by the New York Knicks in the 2008 NBA draft.

Danilo Gallinari Played 14 Years In The NBA

The 6-foot-10 Gallinari played 14 years in the NBA with the Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons, and Milwaukee Bucks.

In 777 career NBA regular-season games (563 starts), he averaged 14.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 28.8 minutes per contest while shooting 42.8% from the floor, 38.1% from 3-point range, and 87.6% at the foul line.

Gallinari, who turns 37 on Aug. 8, last played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season. He currently plays for the Vaqueros de Bayamon in Puerto Rico.