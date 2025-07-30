Former NBA player Marcus Morris Sr. allegedly stole over $250,000 from two prominent Las Vegas casinos, according to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports.

Marcus Morris Sr. Wrote Bad Checks At Las Vegas Casinos

In May 2024, Morris received $115,000 from the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino via “bad checks” and reportedly never paid it back when the checks bounced, per TMZ Sports.

Then in June 2024, the Philadelphia native performed a similar scam at the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, acquiring $150,000 through checks he knew wouldn’t cash.

Morris was taken into custody at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida on Sunday after two separate warrants were issued for fraud.

The felony charge is listed as “Fraud – Writing a Check with Insufficient Funds,” per online booking records. He’s remained behind bars waiting for extradition since.

Morris’ Agent Implied That Morris’ Debts Were Far Smaller

Morris’ agent, Yony Noy, seemed to imply on social media that Morris’ debts were minuscule.

“Just so everyone understands this is zero fraud here or whatever crap outlets have said regarding fake checks or whatever the hell,” Noy posted Sunday to X.

“This is due to an outstanding marker with a casino. Apparently if you have over $1,200 they can issue a warrant for your arrest. Absolute insanity!”

Morris’ twin brother, Markieff, also downplayed the felony charge.

“The wording is crazy. Damn for that amount of money they’ll embarrass you in the airport with your family,” Markieff wrote on X. “They got y’all really thinking bro did some fraud s–t.

“They could have came to the crib for all that. When y’all hear the real story on this s–t man. All I can say is Lesson learned. Bro will tell y’all tomorrow. This weird s–t gave me a headache. Can’t stop nothin!”

Markieff was in attendance at the hearing Tuesday, and Marcus has another hearing scheduled for late August.

Morris Last Played In The NBA In 2024

Morris has faced other legal issues over the years, including entering a diversion program due to a 2012 battery charge. He was also acquitted of assault charges over an alleged 2015 brawl.

The 6-foot-8 Morris played 13 seasons in the NBA from 2011 to his last appearance in the league in 2024, with time spent playing for the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

In 832 career NBA regular-season games (509 starts), he averaged 12 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 26.6 minutes per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 77.4% from the foul line.