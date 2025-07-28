Former NBA player Marcus Morris Sr. was arrested and taken into custody on a fraud charge Sunday in Broward County, Florida, according to online booking records that were obtained by TMZ Sports.

Marcus Morris Sr. Allegedly Wrote A Check With Insufficient Funds

Per Christian Arnold of the New York Post, the felony charge listed is “Fraud – Writing a Check with Insufficient Funds,” with the report indicating he was arrested at an airport.

Other details surrounding the charge and the police report have not been made publicly available, but in a post on X, Morris stated that the crime isn’t as serious as it appears.

“The wording is crazy. Damn for that amount of money they’ll embarrass you in the airport with your family,” he wrote on X. “They got y’all really thinking bro did some fraud s–t. They could have came to the crib for all that.

“When y’all hear the real story on this s–t man. All I can say is Lesson learned. Bro will tell y’all tomorrow. This weird s–t gave me a headache. Can’t stop nothin!”

The 6-foot-8 Morris has faced other legal issues over the years, including entering a diversion program because of a 2012 battery charge. He was also acquitted of assault charges over an alleged 2015 brawl.

Morris Played 13 Seasons In The NBA

Morris played 13 seasons in the NBA from 2011 to his last appearance in the league in 2024, with time spent playing for the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

His most recent stops in the NBA had been with the 76ers and Cavaliers during the 2023-24 season.

Morris, who turns 36 in September, was selected 14th overall by the Rockets in the 2011 NBA draft out of the University of Kansas. His No. 22 jersey was retired by the Jayhawks in February 2020.

In 832 career NBA regular-season games (509 starts), he averaged 12 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 26.6 minutes per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 77.4% from the foul line.

His twin brother Markieff Morris played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.