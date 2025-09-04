Ex-NBA Player Sindarius Thornwell Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge

Former NBA player Sindarius Thornwell was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence and unlawful conduct toward a child, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD).

Sindarius Thornwell Allegedly Assaulted Woman

RCSD said the charges are linked to an incident on Aug. 12 on Glenn Village Road. The victim reportedly told deputies that Thornwell assaulted her while she was holding a child after an argument.

The victim also claimed Thornwell threw a cup of water at them and struck them in the back of the head.

According to deputies, Thornwell denied hitting the victim but did admit to throwing a cup of water at them. RCSD said investigators later interviewed the victim and were able to corroborate their claims with additional evidence.

Information about the victim and the child’s conditions was not available, but the woman did go to a hospital for a medical examination, the sheriff’s department said in an incident report.

Thornwell Was Granted $25,000 Bond

Warrants were then issued for Thornwell’s arrest.

Records show Thornwell was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after his arrest. He was granted a $25,000 bond for the domestic violence charge during a hearing on Tuesday.

If convicted on the misdemeanor domestic violence charge, Thornwell faces a maximum punishment of three years in prison and a $5,000 fine, according to South Carolina law.

A conviction on the felony charge of unlawful conduct toward a child could potentially mean a 10-year prison sentence and a fine for Thornwell.

Thornwell Played Four Years In The NBA

Thornwell was a basketball star at the University South Carolina, helping lead the Gamecocks to a Final Four appearance in 2017. The Landcaster native was named the SEC Player of the Year that season.

In addition, Thornwell also earned first-team All-SEC honors as well as being named to the All-SEC Defensive Team for the second time in his collegiate career.

He was later selected by the Milwaukee Bucks with the 48th pick in the 2017 NBA draft, but his draft rights were immediately traded to the Los Angeles Clippers for $2 million in cash considerations.

Thornwell went on to play internationally and then returned to the states to sign a pair of 10-day contracts with the New Orleans Pelicans and a two-way deal with the Orlando Magic. He has played overseas since November 2021.

In 160 career NBA regular-season games (18 starts), Thornwell averaged 2.5 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 10.8 minutes per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field, 34% from deep, and 67.2% at the foul line.