Ex-NBA Star Banned By Puerto Rican League After Heated Clash With Fan

DeMarcus Cousins went viral at the start of the week after being suspended by the Puerto Rican professional basketball league on Monday. The former NBA star made provocative gestures to a fan and then grabbed him aggressively by the arm, which provoked members of the audience to throw drinks on him.

The veteran athlete was then bashed on social media for not knowing how to “keep his cool,” even though some did defend the player against fans who aren’t respectful at the arenas. The 34-year-old, who plays for the Guaynabo Mets, had to be ejected from the court after his physical encounter.

The power forward was reportedly handed a $4,250 fine for the following actions: a disqualifying foul, technical foul, and provoking the audience to violence. One X user wrote, “This r-tard is always trying to fight fans. I told him ‘good game’ after an Auburn-Kentucky game, and he tried to fight me.”

The former Golden State star was criticized online for not holding himself to a higher standard, knowing that people play big money to see him compete. “Dude, you’re the NBA player the fans pay to see. Play the game, and ignore the peanut gallery,” another fan wrote on X.

He then continued: “DeMarcus could have easily had the guy escorted out of there, but he chose to be lured in to fully engage in the ignorant exchange, just to end up ejected and embarrassed, having drinks and snacks launched at him on the walk of shame to the locker room.”

Most fans shared their disappointment over DeMarcus’ behaviour, and credit his reactions to modern athletes. “Players are so soft now, a fan making a crying gesture sets Cousins off? Like seriously, the fans were way worse in the 80’s and 90’s,” a user commented on a post showing Cousins’ meltdown.

Even though most of social media was against the ex-NBA player’s reactions, some defended him as well. “Bullsh-t. If I did that to some dude on the court, I would expect to get the cr-p knocked out of me. We would be a far more polite society if words and gestures DO merit violence (at times),” a fan wrote.