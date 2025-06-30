Ex-NBA Star Can’t Wait To See Matchup Between Cooper Flagg And Bronny James

Now that the NBA Draft is out of the picture and the Summer League action is entering the frame, we fans can start to feel te excitement when witnessing the future stars clash next week in Las Vegas. However, not only the fans are waiting on this, as Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett is also waiting for these matchups.

The Minnesota icon recently expressed eagerness to watch the anticipated showdown between Lakers sophomore Bronny James and the No. 1 overall pick in the draft Cooper Flagg, who has landed in Dallas for his highly-awaited rookie campaign as a professional.

The former MVP took to his social media accounts after receiving the competition’s schedule. “Awwwww s**t… just got the Summer League schedule and I see that got BRONNY VS THE FLAG… FIRST NIGHT TYPE ISHHHH… yooooo the energy in the building is about to be crazy,” he wrote. “YESSS, LET’S GET THIS THANG STARTED… I need to see it.”

The Mavericks and Lakers are set to face off at Summer League on July 10 👀 Cooper Flagg’s debut could come against Bronny James 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Edv2PRuR5S — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 27, 2025

The clash between the Los Angeles young star and the Mavericks‘ newest acquisition is already being hailed as one of the most compelling narratives of this summer’s competition in Las Vegas. However, Bronny only saw limited action in his first NBA season with averages of 2.3 points over 6.7 minutes.

On the other hand, Cooper has done well to remain grounded despite the hype around him, showing his humble approach during his introductory press conference. “I’m coming in just trying to learn and trying to get better every single day,” Flagg shared. “I think I can do that to the best of my ability.”

The 18-year-old has made it clear that he’s eager to absorb all the knowledge he can from his championship-caliber teammates in Dallas, as Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson and Anthony Davis all have extensive playoff experience.

“Just being able to be a sponge — those guys have so much knowledge,” said the No. 1 pick of last week’s draft. “They’ve been through so much, and they have so much experience that it’s just going to be an incredible opportunity for me to learn and grow under them.”