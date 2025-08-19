Former NBA star Hassan Whiteside is listing his Florida waterfront estate on the market for $15.8 million, according to TMZ Sports. The 5-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom mansion sits on nearly 18,000 square feet of gated land with 90 feet of waterfront on Miami Beach’s Surprise Lake.

Jill Eber, Melissa Barragan Represent Hassan Whiteside

Built in 2014, the home features marble and hardwood floors, a rooftop lounge with a firepit and TV, a movie theater, a garage turned into a gym, a custom bar, a 45-foot dock for jet skis, a pool with a waterfall, a chef’s kitchen with cutting-edge appliances, and a built-in aquarium.

Jill Eber, of The Jills Zeder Group, and Melissa Barragan, the vice president of Dezer Platinum Realty, represent Whiteside, who was with the Miami Heat from 2014 to 2019.

Per Madeleine Marr of the Miami Herald, there was a VIP preview of the “palatial abode” for individuals who attend the Supercar Saturdays Florida exotic car show.

The 7-foot-tall Whiteside is seen in an Instagram video towering over Eber and Barragan in the driveway.

“There is no shortage of luxury here,” Eber said in the clip. “Spectacular, modern house. Check it out! If you’re a car buff, this is it. … This house is everything you could dream of.”

Mansion Hit The Market For $19.5 Million

According to the Realtor.com listing, the price per square foot is approximately $2,923, and there are no HOA fees. The monthly payment comes to an estimated $98,443.

However, the property is at an extreme risk for flooding and severe winds.

It appears that Whiteside first listed the property this year on Jan. 13 for $19.5 million. He then dropped the price to $17.9 million on Feb. 4 and lowered it again to $15.9 million on Apr. 16.

Whiteside Played 10 Years In The NBA

Whiteside, 36, last played in the NBA for the Utah Jazz back in the 2021-22 season, averaging 8.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 65 contests.

He also spent time with the Heat, Sacramento Kings, and Portland Trail Blazers in his 10-year NBA career.

In 511 career NBA regular-season games (332 starts), Whiteside averaged 12.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and 24.7 minutes per contest while shooting 58.6% from the field and 60.5% from the foul line.