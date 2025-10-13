Jim Paxson, a University of Dayton alumnus and former NBA All-Star, has joined the university’s athletic department as senior advisor for basketball operations, the school announced Friday.

Jim Paxson Returns To Dayton After Incredible College Career

Paxson, a 1979 graduate of Dayton, is one of the most accomplished players in Flyer history. A three-time team MVP and USBWA All-American as a senior, Paxson is fifth in career scoring with 1,945 points.

Named to UD’s All-Century Team, he is the only Flyer men’s basketball player to be named both an All-American and an Academic All-American.

“I’m honored and excited once again be a part of UD basketball,” Paxson said. “College basketball is in the midst of uncertain and challenging times, and I’ve been impressed by the professionalism and focus within the program. My intention is to help accelerate the program’s journey to where it is headed.”

“I have been impressed by our success in producing NBA-caliber talent in recent years. Hopefully, my NBA front office experience can be a resource to our players for what it takes to become a professional athlete,” Paxson continued.

“I look forward to working with the coaches, players, and administration to help continue the tradition of excellence that defines Flyer basketball.”

Paxon was selected 12th overall in the 1979 NBA draft by the Portland Trail Blazers and went on to play 11 years in the NBA. He was a two-time All-Star and earned an All-NBA Second-Team selection in 1984.

Paxson Previously Worked For Trail Blazers, Cavaliers, Bulls

Following his professional playing career, Paxson transitioned into NBA leadership roles, first with the Trail Blazers and then serving as vice president of basketball operations and general manager for the Cleveland Cavaliers from 1998 to 2005.

He later worked as a consultant, scout, and director of pro personnel for the Chicago Bulls from 2006 to 2024.

“Coach [Anthony] Grant and I reached out to Jim last year to exchange ideas and share strategies around player retention and evaluation, and we’ve stayed in close contact ever since,” said Neil Sullivan, vice president and director of athletics.

“As the new settlement terms took effect on July 1, it felt like the right time to formalize our relationship. Jim brings a unique blend of expertise and connections, along with a deep love for the Flyers. He has been more than willing to help us navigate this new era of direct revenue sharing and get us off to a strategic start.”

As the senior advisor for basketball operations, Paxson will be tasked with providing support to the men’s basketball program in areas related to player evaluation, roster construction, and player personnel strategies.