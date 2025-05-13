Former NBA star Zach Randolph is now under police investigation after a woman informed officers that Randolph attacked her during a 2024 incident, according to TMZ Sports. The woman alleged the attack occurred in September after the two had a heated argument at a Los Angeles-area home.

Although it is unknown why the woman waited several months to report the claims, sources informed TMZ Sports that she did present authorities with photographs of the injuries she said she sustained because of Randolph. Police have filed a domestic violence report, and no arrests have been made yet.

Ex-NBA Star Zach Randolph Under Investigation For Alleged Domestic Violence | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/mnW0paDU4l — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 13, 2025



Randolph, who turns 44 on July 16, was selected 19th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2001 NBA draft out of Michigan State. He played his first six seasons (2001-2007) with Portland before making stops with the New York Knicks (2007-2008) and Los Angeles Clippers (2008-09 season).

The 6-foot-9 Randolph also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies (2009-2017) and Sacramento Kings (2017-2019). The Indiana native won the league’s Most Improved Player Award with Portland following the 2003-04 season, and he became a two-time All-Star with the Grizzlies.

Zach Randolph Played 17 Years In The NBA

In addition, Randolph was selected to the All-NBA Third Team in 2011. That same year, Memphis made the playoffs as the eighth seed and eliminated the top-seeded San Antonio Spurs in the first round.

Randolph announced his retirement from professional basketball on Dec. 27, 2019. In a ceremony at FedExForum on Dec. 11, 2021, the Grizzlies retired his No. 50 jersey.

In 1,116 NBA regular-season games (883 starts) across his 17-year career, Randolph averaged 16.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 31 minutes per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field, 27.3% from 3-point range, and 76.4% at the free throw line.

Randolph recently starred on the “Out The Mud Podcast” with Tony Allen.