Fanatics Collectibles, NBA, NBPA Launch Multiyear Partnership

Fanatics Collectibles, the NBA, and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) on Wednesday announced Topps’ return as the NBA and NBPA’s official exclusive trading card licensee.

2025-26 Topps Basketball To Be Released Oct. 23

Topps, a worldwide leader in trading cards, is bringing fully licensed NBA and NBPA cards into its portfolio for the first time since the 2009-10 season with the launch of 2025-26 Topps Basketball.

According to the NBA’s official news release, 2025-26 Topps Basketball will be released on Oct. 23 at Topps.com, hobby shops, and major retailers worldwide.

The 2025-26 Topps Basketball collection will feature players from all 30 NBA teams, along with select NBA legends. The set will include Fanatics Collectibles exclusive athletes such as LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama, Cooper Flagg, and Dylan Harper.

NBA legends featured in the product include Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, and more.

In addition, the partnership will include the launch of Topps’ Rookie Debut Patch and Gold NBA Logoman Patch when the regular season tips off on Oct. 21.

The Topps Rookie Debut Patch is affixed to a player’s jersey during their debut game.

The patch will be later removed, authenticated, and, once signed by the applicable player, inserted into a 1/1 Topps Rookie Debut Patch Autograph card to be included in a future Topps product.

Fanatics Collectibles Has Direct Partnerships With Hundreds Of NBA Players

Per the news release, Fanatics Collectibles has direct partnerships with “more than 300 current NBA players and legends,” and the licensee will deliver “engaging experiences to fans” throughout the NBA calendar.

“At Fanatics Collectibles, everything we do is driven by our passion for the hobby via an unwavering commitment to enhancing the collector experience and today is a monumental moment for our company as we launch our new license with the NBA and NBPA,” said Fanatics Collectibles CEO Mike Mahan.

“Beginning with the 1-of-1 Topps Rookie Debut Patch Autograph cards and limited-edition Gold NBA Logoman Patch cards, we are constantly iterating on innovative and interactive ways with which we can deliver new and unique card formats.

“These then become collectibles to chase, cherish, and provide the current generation of fans and collectors with excitement, and will also propel a new generation of fans by providing more tangible ways for them to feel closer to their favorite NBA stars than ever before.”

Throughout the 2025-26 NBA regular season, the jerseys of the 2024-25 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, Kia Rookie of the Year, and Kia Defensive Player of the Year will feature the Gold NBA Logoman Patch on the back.

The patches will later be inserted into trading cards, and the program will continue for future seasons.

The 2024-25 MVP, Rookie of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year were, respectively, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, San Antonio’s Stephon Castle, and Cleveland’s Evan Mobley.