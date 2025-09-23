Zion Williamson made his first public appearance ahead of the 2024–25 NBA season during New Orleans Pelicans media day on Tuesday. His presence immediately sparked widespread discussion across social media, as fans and reporters noted a clear change in his physique.

Williamson’s Offseason Workouts Pay Off

The former No. 1 overall pick has battled both injuries and conditioning issues through his early career. This summer, however, Williamson committed to a new regimen that included football training and boxing. The results were visible when he stepped onto the podium at media day.

Williamson himself confirmed the progress when speaking with reporters. “… It feels good to feel good. I haven’t felt like this since college,” he said. The comment highlighted both his confidence and optimism heading into the new campaign.

Zion won me back in like 14 seconds. I’m back!!! pic.twitter.com/xrOChxIwuM — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) September 23, 2025

Fans and Media React Online

NBA fans on social media quickly noticed the forward’s transformation. Many expressed excitement about his leaner frame, hopeful that it would translate into more consistency on the court. Media outlets echoed those sentiments, pointing out how the 25-year-old appeared in stronger shape than in past seasons.

The attention underscored the importance of health for Williamson, who has shown flashes of dominance when available. Maintaining his new condition will be vital if the Pelicans are to climb the Western Conference standings.

Accountability from Pelicans Leadership

Williamson’s physical improvement follows public remarks from Pelicans president Joe Dumars. Earlier this offseason, Dumars stated that the franchise intends to hold Williamson accountable for both availability and peak conditioning. The forward’s appearance at media day suggested that he has taken those expectations seriously.

Looking Ahead

The Pelicans are aiming to break through in a competitive Western Conference, and Williamson’s form could be decisive. A healthier, more conditioned version of their star forward provides optimism not only for team leadership but also for fans eager to see him fulfill his potential.

As the season approaches, all eyes will remain on whether Williamson’s offseason work translates into durability and consistent production. For now, his new look has generated enthusiasm and given New Orleans momentum to build upon.