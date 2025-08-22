The father of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was accused of attempted murder in connection with a stabbing Wednesday night in Las Vegas, according to TMZ Sports.

Marselles Brown Was Arrested After Parking Lot Stabbing

Quenton M. Brown, a former boxer who goes by his middle name Marselles, was arrested Thursday morning and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

The 57-year-old made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon and is due back Tuesday, Aug. 26. His bail bond was set at $300,000.

Las Vegas police said the stabbing occurred after two people got into an argument in a parking lot near All American Park. Brown allegedly dinged the car of Cross Tupuola, a youth football coach, when he got out of his SUV.

Per TMZ Sports, Tupuola’s girlfriend told police that he got out of his car to inspect the damage, but Brown dismissed it and said it was “simply a bump” before calling him a “b—ch ass” and began to walk away.

According to the police report, Brown allegedly stabbed Tupuola multiple times after his back was turned.

Brown, who is 7-feet tall and weighs 300 pounds, used his left hand to grab Tupuola’s right shoulder and stabbed him several times in the abdomen.

Cross Tupuola Suffered Multiple Stab Wounds

Tupuola’s girlfriend said the coach initially tried to fight back before attempting to run away, and Brown allegedly chased after him. The woman said she and Tupuola, who is 5-foot-9, 160 pounds, got back in their car and drove off to call 911.

According to the report, Tupuola suffered “stab wounds in the upper right chest clavicle area, a defensive wound on his left hand that penetrated his tendons, a slice wound that necessitated a partial gastrectomy to remove part of his digestive system, eviscerated bowels, and a broken right rib that may require surgery to repair.”

Tupuola was taken to a local hospital and is recovering from surgery, officials said. Brown also received treatment at the hospital for a broken toe, scraped knees, and an abrasion on his right cheek.

Brown’s attorney, meanwhile, stated that his client was attacked first, and the stabbing was in self-defense.

Marselles Brown, who made his boxing debut in 1989, had a 33-18-1 record with 25 knockouts in the ring. His last fight was nearly a decade ago.

Jaylen Brown Doesn’t Have A Close Relationship With Father

Jaylen Brown, an NBA champ with the Celtics and a four-time NBA All-Star, reportedly “doesn’t have a close relationship with his father and was unaware of the arrest or incident,” per TMZ Sports.

Brown was selected No. 3 overall by the Celtics in the 2016 draft out of the University of California, Berkeley. The 2024 Finals MVP has spent his entire nine-year career with Boston.

Brown and the Celtics failed to defend their title this year after being knocked out of the Eastern Conference semifinals by the New York Knicks in six games.

He averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game during the regular season and logged averages of 22.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists in the postseason.