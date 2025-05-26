Fever’s Caitlin Clark Out At Least 2 Weeks With Quadriceps Strain

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is expected to miss at least two weeks with a left quadriceps strain. There is no confirmation of when the injury occurred.

Clark last played in the Fever’s 90-88 loss to the New York Liberty on Saturday afternoon. She played 38 minutes in that game, finishing with 18 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds. She only shot 6-of-18 from the field including 2-of-11 from three.

The 23 year old recently had an incredible streak of 140 games with at least one three-pointer made snapped. The streak extended back to her college days with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

On the season, Clark is averaging 19.0 points, 9.3 assists, and 6.0 rebounds. She was the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year and made the All-WNBA Team last season as well.

It will be a tough go for the Fever in her absence, especially considering the Commissioner’s Cup (WNBA In-Season Tournament) will begin on Tuesday, June 3.

The consolation, of course, is that this isn’t a significant injury and that it is still very early in the season.

Fever Looking To Rely on Depth In Clark’s Absence

Speaking to media at practice Monday, Fever head coach Stephanie White highlighted the team’s depth.

Steph White says Caitlin Clark reported some pain in her quad following the Liberty game. She got an MRI and was diagnosed with a quad strain, one that isn't related to her preseason injury. White on CC's injury and the depth they have:

“That’s the advantage of our depth,” White said. “Sophie [Cunningham] had an injury early as well. I think it’s an advantage of the depth we added in the offseason. We’re equipped. Certainly, we’d rather have it early than late. It’s a great opportunity to find an identity, it’s a big opportunity for our team to play in a different way.

“I also think it’s a great opportunity for Caitlin to watch the game from the sidelines and grow almost a coaching kind of mindset. See some different things that we might be talking about on film and addressing in practice — to see it in live action.”

Indiana’s first chance to showcase what it can do without Clark will be Wednesday against the Washington Mystics.