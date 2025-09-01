FIBA Bans Fan For Racial Abuse Toward Germany’s Dennis Schroder

FIBA has banned a spectator from EuroBasket for engaging in racist verbal abuse directed at German captain and Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder during Germany’s win over Lithuania in Tampere, Finland, on Saturday.

Dennis Schroder Heard Racist Taunts

The German Basketball Association said two people were identified as the alleged perpetrators of the abuse and were subsequently ejected from the arena in Tampere.

“Making monkey noises, that’s something I don’t respect,” Schroder told reporters in German after the game. “No matter what status, insults, that’s all fine. But racism simply doesn’t belong in this sport. That’s something that’s not OK.”

Later, FIBA officials said one fan was identified by video and will not be permitted to attend the rest of the event. The group said the on-site security footage was given to local law enforcement, who are continuing to investigate.

Schroder heard the noises while walking to the locker room at halftime.

“I noticed that Dennis was very upset — and rightly so,” Germany interim head coach Alan Ibrahimagic said. “Such things have no place in sports or competition. We hope this will calm down and can be resolved somehow.”

Ibrahimagic was standing in for Alex Mumbru, who was ill, for the third consecutive EuroBasket game.

FIBA Condemns Hate Speech, Racist Language

FIBA said in a statement Saturday that it will “engage with the Lithuanian team delegation to inform them of the situation and to support efforts aimed at preventing similar incidents in future games.”

“FIBA unequivocally condemns hate speech, discriminatory conduct, and racist language in any form,” its statement said. “Creating an inclusive, respectful, and safe environment for players, teams, and fans remains a fundamental priority of our sport.”

Lithuanian Basketball Federation president Mindaugas Balciunas called the behavior “unacceptable.”

“Incidents like this harm the athletes and damage Lithuania’s reputation as a basketball nation,” Balciunas said. “Every fan should ensure that our support for the team is respectful and positive, rather than offensive or harmful.”

With the 107-88 win, reigning World Cup champion Germany secured its spot in the Round of 16. Schroder led the Germans in scoring with a game-high 26 points.