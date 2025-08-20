Five International Stars Poised for the 2025-26 Kia MVP Race

International Dominance Continues

The NBA’s Kia MVP award has been controlled by international talent for the past several years, and the trend shows no sign of slowing. Since James Harden won in 2018, no American player has claimed the league’s most prestigious individual honor. In fact, the last three seasons’ top vote-getters have all been internationals. As the 2025-26 campaign begins, five stars stand out as strong contenders.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece, Milwaukee Bucks)

Antetokounmpo already owns two MVP awards and remains one of the league’s most impactful players. Over the last four seasons, he has averaged 30.4 points and 11.7 rebounds. His challenge will be Milwaukee’s roster, which has aged since its 2021 title run. If the Bucks cannot secure a top seed, his chances may take a hit.

Luka Dončić (Slovenia, Los Angeles Lakers)

Dončić enters this season with full control of the Lakers. With LeBron James stepping back, the franchise is firmly in his hands. Dončić has the ability to average a triple-double, and if that comes with a 50-win season, his MVP chances will soar. Conditioning has been his focus, and that could make the difference in 2025-26.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada, Oklahoma City Thunder)

Fresh off winning MVP and leading Oklahoma City to the 2025 championship, Gilgeous-Alexander has momentum. He remains one of the league’s best two-way guards, and the Thunder are still young and rising. While repeating is always tough, his balance of scoring and defense makes him a legitimate back-to-back candidate.

Nikola Jokić (Serbia, Denver Nuggets)

Jokić has finished top two in MVP voting for five straight years, collecting three trophies in the process. Last season, he ranked top three in scoring, rebounding, assists, and even steals. Denver’s retooled roster positions them for another strong run, and unless voter fatigue sets in, Jokić will remain a frontrunner.

Victor Wembanyama (France, San Antonio Spurs)

Still early in his career, Wembanyama is already a force. His defensive dominance nearly earned him Defensive Player of the Year in 2025, and his offense is catching up quickly. If San Antonio improves in the standings, Wembanyama could enter the MVP race sooner than expected.

Outlook

With stars like Antetokounmpo, Dončić, Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokić, and Wembanyama, the 2025-26 season may continue the international MVP streak. The only question is which one of them will emerge on top.