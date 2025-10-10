Five months after surgery on his Achilles, Celtics’ Jayson Tatum was seen duking

During the 2025 playoffs, Boston’s Jayson Tatum suffered an Achilles tear. The 27-year-old is one of the hardest-working players in the NBA. Tatum refuses to miss an entire season due to injury.

He is determined to play during the 2025-26 season. On Thursday, October 9, Jayson Tatum posted a video of himself dunking while at Celtics’ practice. While it wasn’t the most impressive dunk, it was still incredible to see Tatum moving with that type of explosiveness. The all-star PF has informed Boston that he wants to make a return at some point this season.

Jayson Tatum was spotted dunking five months after surgery to repair his Achilles tendon

Jayson Tatum is dunking again 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/9KcLnSB7sr — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 9, 2025



Boston’s Jayson Tatum is attempting to make an incredible comeback from an Achilles tear on May 12, 2025. One day after suffering the injury, Tatum had surgery. The one-time NBA champion did not want to waste any time. Fast-forward five months, and Jayson Tatum is recovering at an unprecedented level. On Thursday, October 9, 2025, Jayson Tatum posted a video of himself dunking a basketball. Very impressive as Tatum attempts to play in 2025-26.

One of Jayson Tatum’s idols growing up was the late-great Kobe Bryant. After Bryant tore his Achilles tendon, he made a return to the court in just eight months. With how Jayson Tatum looks in mid-October, there’s a strong chance he plays in 2025-26. That would be incredible news for the Boston Celtics. They were not the only team to lose a player in the 2025 postseason due to injury.

Former Buck Damian Lillard and Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton tore their Achilles in the 2025 playoffs. Both players are set to miss the entire 2025-26 season. The same cannot be said for Boston’s Jayson Tatum. Skeptics of Boston might believe that Tatum is rushing back too quickly from his Achilles injury. However, the six-time all-star says he is prioritizing full recovery over making a comeback too soon.

During the 2025-26 season, the Celtics will operate as if they will not have the services of Jayson Tatum. It’s a massive year for Jaylen Brown and Derrick White to step up for Boston. Additionally, the Celtics traded away Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday this offseason. On top of that, they lost Al Horford and Luke Kornet in free agency. It’s a new-look Celtics roster for the upcoming season. After Jayson Tatum dunked five months after surgery, don’t be surprised to see him play in 2025-26.