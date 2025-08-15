Five NBA teams have just two nationally televised games in 2025-26

On Thursday, August 15, the NBA had its full schedule release for all 30 teams. In 2025-26, the Thunder, Warriors, Knicks, and Lakers are all tied with 34 nationally televised games.

It’s no surprise to see those teams at the top of the list. New York and Los Angeles are massive markets across the league. Additionally, fans will always tune in to watch Steph Curry. While those teams have 30+ nationally televised games, that leaves for the other 26 teams. The Jazz, Nets, Pelicans, Raptors, and Wizards each have just two nationally televised games in 2025-26. Quite a drastic difference compared to the top of the list.

The disparity in nationally televised games is massive for next season

For the 2025-26 season, five teams have just two nationally televised games for the entire year. Compared to the Lakers, Knicks, Warriors, and Thunder, who each have 34 nationally televised games. The disparity is more than 30 games, and it has fans upset. However, they have to remember that the NBA is a business at its core. Adam Silver and the league office give teams that draw the most attention a slew of primetime games.

The Jazz, Nets, Pelicans, Raptors, and Wizards all have two nationally televised games in 2025-26. All of them finished in the bottom half of their respective league last season. Luari Markkanen and the Jazz will have both their after the new year. Additionally, both games with be aired on Peacock. Utah finished 17-65 last season, dead last in the West.

It appears that under the new #NBA broadcast deal, the maximum number of national games any team can get is 34, because NYK, OKC, GSW and LAL are all tied with that exact number. The minimum number of national broadcasts would seem to be 2 (Bkn, Tor, Was, NOP, Uta) — Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) August 14, 2025

Michael Porter Jr. and the Brooklyn Nets have two nationally televised games in 2025-25. Their first is early in the season on November 3 vs. Minnesota, and then on January 16 vs. the Bulls. Zion Williamson and the Pelicans join Utah and Brooklyn with two nationally televised games next season. Their first game is December 8 against the Spurs, and the second is January 30 against the Grizzlies.

Toronto is the fourth of five teams next season, with just two nationally televised games. The Raptors finished 30-52, 11th in the Eastern Conference. On Monday, November 25, the Raptors will host the Cleveland Cavaliers at home. They are home again on February 5 to face the Bulls. Finally, Washington is the last team with two nationally televised games. Their 18-64 record was the worst in the East last season. The Wizards’ first primetime game is on November 10, and the second is on January 29.