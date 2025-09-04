Florida AD Scott Stricklin Gets $250K Raise, Semi-Retirement Role

Florida Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin will make more than $2 million per year after signing a three-year extension that keeps him under contract through October 2030.

Scott Stricklin Could Earn $2.175 Million Per Year With Bonuses

Stricklin’s previous deal paid him $1.8 million annually and ran through 2027. He got a $250,000 raise and could make as much as $2.175 million a year with bonuses.

According to Mark Long of The Associated Press, Stricklin’s new deal also includes a provision that would make him “special assistant to the athletic director” for five years beginning in 2030.

It’s a role similar to the one former Florida AD Jeremy Foley assumed following his retirement in 2016.

Stricklin, 55, signed the extension in June, two months after the Gators won their third national championship in men’s basketball.

Florida Contract Extension Includes Semi-Retirement Role

His new agreement also includes a semi-retirement role, which outgoing interim school president Kent Fuchs reportedly signed off on this summer.

New Florida interim president Dr. Donald Landry was confirmed last month, and a search committee is expected to begin searching for a permanent leader early next year.

Stricklin’s duties as special assistant would be determined by the university president and shall not “interfere with or undermine” the new AD’s functions or authority.

In addition, Stricklin would get $100,000 annually for those five years plus basic benefits, along with use of the athletic association’s aircraft for a value of up to $55,000, an office, administrative support and complimentary club seat tickets to football games, men’s basketball games, and baseball games.

Gators Have Won 13 National Titles Under Stricklin

Stricklin succeeded Jeremy Foley, who served as Florida’s athletic director for 25 years, and became the Gators’ 14th athletic director in school history on Nov. 1, 2016.

Along the way, Florida has won 13 national titles, including at least one in each of his nine years at the school, and 45 conference crowns while leading one of the most recognizable brands in college sports.

In 2020, Stricklin was named the athletic director of the year by the Sports Business Journal and agreed to an extension through 2027 along with a 33% raise to $1.8 million annually, according to Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel.

Under Stricklin, Florida also opened an $85 million football facility and a $65 million baseball stadium. The athletic program has preliminary plans to undergo a $1 billion renovation project for Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, better known as “the Swamp.”

He hired current Florida football coach Billy Napier and men’s basketball coach Todd Golden, who won it all in his third season in Gainesville and inked a six-year, $40.5 million contract extension back in May.