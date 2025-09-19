Florida Basketball Restores Vernon Maxwell’s All-Time Scoring Record

The University of Florida has formally restored basketball legend Vernon Maxwell’s final two years of college statistics, a move that once again makes him the program’s all-time leading scorer.

Vernon Maxwell Led Florida To Its First NCAA Tournament

Maxwell scored 2,450 points during his four seasons at Florida (1985-89). He averaged 18.8 points per game and led the Gators to their first NCAA Tournament in 1987.

Before this week, Maxwell ranked 55th on the school’s all-time scoring list. He is now ahead of Ronnie Williams (1980-84) and ranks third in SEC history, behind LSU’s “Pistol” Pete Maravich (3,667 points, 1967-70) and Tennessee’s Allan Houston (2,801, 1990-93).

According to College Basketball Reference, Maxwell finished fourth in the SEC in career field goals (921), second in career field goal attempts (1,995), and 15th in minutes played (4,194).

In addition, the 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard was a two-time, first-team All-SEC selection.

NCAA Imposed Two Years Of Sanctions On Gators

Following Maxwell’s college career, however, the Gainesville native was the subject of an investigation that eventually led to the NCAA placing the Gators on unsanctioned probation.

The Gators were forced to vacate three NCAA Tournament victories (two in 1987, one in 1988) in which Maxwell participated because he had an agent.

Florida’s athletic director at the time, Bill Arnsparger, also decided to strip Maxwell’s stats from the record books for those two years, taking away 1,404 points over 67 games.



After 35 years, current Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin finally reinstated Maxwell’s numbers.

“Vernon Maxwell is one of the greatest players ever to wear a Gator uniform. You could not write the history of Florida basketball without him,” Stricklin said in an interview with FloridaGators.com senior writer Chris Harry.

“What happened with the program and the NCAA did not change what Vernon accomplished on the court in helping put the Gators on the national basketball map. He earned those points.”

Maxwell Thrilled To Have Stats Reinstated

Maxwell, 60, will reportedly celebrate the news with friends, family, and former teammates during a program reunion this weekend, according to The Associated Press.

“I’m honored and truly appreciative that the legacy I created in my hometown of Gainesville can once again be celebrated, and my mother who is 82 years old will be able to see this relationship mended, which means the world to me,” Maxwell wrote in a post on social media.

Maxwell went on to play 12 years in the NBA with eight teams: the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, Charlotte Hornets, Sacramento Kings, Seattle SuperSonics, and the Dallas Mavericks.

He won back-to-back titles with the Rockets in 1994 and 1995.