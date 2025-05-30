The Florida Gators’ new addition, Xaivian Lee, is going to earn over $6 million through both his NIL contract and sneaker partnership with ‘Serious Players Only.’ College sports newsletter ‘On3’ was first to report.

While it’s unconfirmed exactly how much, the shoe deal is expected to be worth more than the NIL deal. Lee transferred to Florida from Princeton.

It’s been reported Lee will also have the opportunity to sport a signature shoe if he makes the NBA. He is the first NCAA NIL athlete to sign a shoe deal with an international brand. Serious Players Only is a Chinese brand. Its signature model, the Player 1, is inspired by several Kobe Bryant models.

Over the last two seasons, Lee averaged 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists for Princeton. He was named First Team All-Ivy League twice.

“Looking for a brand to partner with, I thought Serious Player Only has a really good vision on where they want to be,” Lee said in an SPO statement. “A lot of their values align with mine. I’m really excited to see where the brand can go in the future and how I can be a part of that and help bolster it even more.

“I love seeing how Serious Players Only is growing across regions and building something unique globally as a young and upcoming brand. I’m really excited to be part of that.”

Lee Will Have Important Role With Gators

When Lee starts up with reigning champion Gators, much will be expected of him, as guards Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard move on. Clayton is currently expected to be selected late in the first round.

Lee was born and raised in Toronto before moving to the U.S. for high school in Pennsylvania.

The 21-year-old did not participate in the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons. He should, then, be champing at the bit to have an opportunity next March.