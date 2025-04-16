Florida’s Alex Condon has declared for the 2025 draft while maintaining his NCAA eligibility

The Florida Gators won twelve straight games to end their 2024-25 season. That included six to win the SEC tournament title and six more to win the 2025 National Championship.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony announced Florida’s Alex Condon has declared for the 2025 NBA draft. The Australian will retain his NCAA eligibility and has until May 28 to withdraw his name. Condon is coming off his sophomore season with the Gators.

Alex Condon did not start playing organized basketball until he was 16 years old. Growing up in Perth, Australia, Condon enjoyed playing cricket, water polo, and Australian rules football. The 20-year-old came off the bench as a freshman for the Gators in 2023-24. He played in 36 games and made one start for Florida. As a sophomore, Condon took a massive step forward for the Gators. He played in 37 of their 40 games and made 35 starts.

The big man averaged (10.6) points, (7.5) rebounds, (2.2) assists, and (1.3) blocks per game. In the National Championship game vs. Houston, Condon had 12 points, seven rebounds, and four steals. Offensively, Condon still has to work on his game. However, his instincts on defense and motor set him apart from other players in this year’s draft class. The NCAA Champion was the first to say that when speaking with ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

Condon said he needs to tap into his shooting abilities. If he can do that, his game would go to another level. He told Givony that he shoots well in drills but needs that to translate to a real game. You have to remember, Condon did not start organized basketball until 16. He still has room to grow and could be a first-round draft pick in June. May 28 is the deadline to withdraw his name from the 2025 NBA draft to retain his NCAA eligibility.