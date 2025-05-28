Florida’s Alex Condon Withdraws From 2025 NBA Draft

Australian big man Alex Condon will withdraw his name from the 2025 NBA draft and return to Florida for his junior season, he told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony on Tuesday.

“It’s a really good situation waiting for me there,” Condon said. “A great coach with Todd Golden. Teammates I won a national championship with. I have great chemistry with those boys.

“We have a good transfer class coming in. I expect guys to make a leap. My big man coach, Carlin Hartman, is returning, so I will keep developing my game with him.”

Alex Condon Played An Integral Role In Florida’s National Championship Run

Condon, who turns 21 on July 25, said he worked out privately for eight NBA teams before electing to return. He also spent five weeks in Irvine, California, preparing for the draft.

The 6-foot-11 Condon is ranked as the No. 38 prospect in ESPN’s draft projections. He arrived in Gainesville in 2023 as a 3-star recruit and the No. 32 center in his class, per 247Sports.

Condon played a significant role in Florida’s national championship run this past season. The Gators went 36-4, including 12 straight wins to end the season to secure the SEC tournament title.

the big man is BACK#GoGators pic.twitter.com/0hM0nT4CxY — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) May 27, 2025



“It’s a hard thing to do, winning back-to-back,” Condon said. “We’re not taking it lightly. We need to get together as a team. Get back to Gainesville, share in some hardship through hard work in the summer, and get used to playing with each other.

“Part of the reason we were so good last season was we got used to playing with each other for two years. We need to continue that. When guys have your back, that’s what makes a great team.”

Alex Condon Nearly Had A Double-Double In National Championship Game

In 37 games (35 starts) of the 2024-25 campaign, Condon averaged 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 24.9 minutes while shooting 49.3% from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc.

Condon was named third-team All-SEC after finishing fourth in total rebounds (279) in the conference, third in offensive rebounds (103), seventh in defensive boards (176), seventh in blocks (49), 10th in player efficiency rating (22.8), and second in defensive rating (96.1).

In the national championship game, Condon recorded 12 points, seven rebounds, and four steals against Houston. He even dived on the floor for a loose ball in the final seconds to seal the 65-63 victory.

“This was a surreal season,” Condon added. “There was so much depth on this team, and we all played unselfishly. A lot of guys stepped up in big moments. We had a great team, and that’s the reason we won the championship.”

Florida’s Made Key Roster Additions

Although Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin, Will Richard, and Condon all averaged double figures in scoring last season, Clayton, Martin, and Richard all entered the NBA draft.

However, Florida could still receive the preseason No. 1 ranking after returning starting center Rueben Chinyelu and sixth man Thomas Haugh.

According to reports, Haugh is expected to transition into the starting small forward position next season.

The Gators also added two of the top guards in the transfer portal in Princeton’s Xaivian Lee and Arkansas’ Boogie Fland, along with Ohio’s AJ Brown.

In addition, the program signed two top-40 high school recruits in CJ Ingram (No. 21 in ESPN 100) and Alex Lloyd (No. 36 in ESPN 100).

A potential starting five of Condon, Haugh, Chinyelu, Lee, and Fland could boost the Gators’ chances for another SEC title and national championship next season.

The NCAA deadline for players to withdraw from the NBA draft and maintain college eligibility is Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. ET.