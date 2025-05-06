Florida coach Todd Golden, who led the Gators to their first national championship since 2007 last month, has agreed to a six-year, $40.5 million contract extension that keeps him in Gainesville through the 2030-31 season.

Florida Coach Todd Golden To Earn $6.75 Million Annually

Golden was making $3 million under the terms of his initial deal at Florida, and then the Phoenix native signed a two-year extension last March that paid him over $4 million per year.

With this new deal at $6.75 million annually, Golden becomes one of the five highest-paid coaches in college basketball. The Gators finished with a 36-4 record in his third season at the helm, winning their third national title.

“My family and I are grateful to be a part of Gator Nation and for the opportunity to lead this great program three years ago,” Golden said. “As we’ve shown during our time in Gainesville, the University of Florida is an institution that has the resources, support, and people in place to compete and win national championships.



“I am so appreciative of each and every player and staff member who have been critical to the success we’ve experienced here. My family and I look forward to our future here at UF and to the continued success of our men’s basketball program.”

Golden replaced Mike White in 2022 after three seasons at San Francisco. He led Florida to the NCAA tournament in his second season, losing to Colorado in the first round.

This past season, Florida won the SEC tournament and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament before making a run to the national championship game, where they won 65-63 over Houston.

Gators Won First National Title For SEC Since Kentucky In 2012

Florida overcame a 12-point deficit against the Cougars. It also marked the fourth comeback in six March Madness wins for the Gators (36-4). They led for a total of just 64 seconds, including the last 46 ticks of the game.

It was the first men’s basketball championship for the Southeastern Conference since Kentucky in 2012.

In addition, the 39-year-old Golden became the youngest coach to lead a team to the title since Jim Valvano in 1983. The former Auburn assistant was also named a finalist for Naismith Coach of the Year.

“Todd has done an incredible job getting Florida men’s basketball back where it belongs,” athletic director Scott Stricklin said. “We believed in his vision, his competitive nature and his modern approach to the game back in 2022, and he has validated that belief in a relatively short time and helped create memories of a lifetime for another generation of Gator fans.”

Golden is 133-69 (.658) across six NCAA seasons as a head coach and 76-33 (.697) with Florida.