For the second time in 2024-25, the Cavaliers have won 15 consecutive games

The Cavaliers were at home on Tuesday night to face the Nets. Cleveland had a 14-game win streak heading into that contest. Darius Garland and the Cavs rallied from an 18-point deficit in the second half.

In the end, Cleveland won the game, 109-104. That was their 15th consecutive win. It’s the second time in the 2024-25 season that the Cavs have won 15 straight games. They started the season with a 15-game win streak.

Cleveland continues to dominate their opponents in 2024-25

On Tuesday vs. the Nets, Cleveland was without three key players. Starting SG Donovan Mitchell was out due to left groin soreness. Additionally, rotational players DeAndre Hunter (illness) and Ty Jerome (rest) were out vs. Brooklyn. The Cavs fought from behind nearly all game long. They completed an 18-point comeback in the second half to beat Brooklyn. Darius Garland’s 30 points led the team. Eighteen of his 30 points were scored in the fourth quarter.

That was Cleveland’s 15th straight win. For most teams, that would be an incredible accomplishment. However, this is already the second time in 2024-25 that the Cavs have an active 15-game win streak. On top of that, they have a separate 12-game win streak this season. No team has been hotter in 2024-25 than the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It’s a combination of cohesiveness and a roster that exceeded expectations through the team’s first 65 games. Their 55-10 record is tied for the fifth-best start in NBA history. Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen have been starters for the last three seasons. They are the core that makes up the Cleveland Cavaliers. What’s taken the team to the next level in 2024-25 is their bench stepping up massively. Ty Jerome and DeAndre Hunter help keep the second unit moving well. Just how far can the Cavaliers go this season?