Arkansas transfer Boogie Fland has committed to the defending NCAA champion Florida and coach Todd Golden, Fland told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Tuesday. Fland’s representatives, NIL agent Mike Miller, and manager Julian Aiken gave the verbal commitment along with Fland.

Boogie Fland Withdrew From The 2025 NBA Draft

Fland, 18, withdrew his name from the 2025 NBA draft last week. He attended the draft combine but did not complete the entire event before making his decision to return for another year of college basketball. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound guard is a former five-star prospect and was a projected second-round pick in the latest mock draft.

Fland entered the transfer portal just before the deadline in late April. The NIL deal to land Fland was valued at more than $2 million, per CBS Sports. Florida had been involved with recruiting Fland for almost a month.

In 21 games (eight starts) with Arkansas during the 2024-25 season, Fland averaged 13.5 points, 5.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 31.8 minutes per contest while shooting just 37.9% from the field and 34% from 3-point range.

Fland was one of the best freshmen in the country during the first half of last season. The New York native averaged 15.1 points, 5.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds over the first 18 games, shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

But he sustained a right hand injury in mid-January that forced him to sit out most of the rest of the season. He injured the hand against Florida on Jan. 11 but started the next two games before shutting it down until March.

Fland returned during the NCAA tournament in a reserve role. He averaged 4.0 points, 1.7 assists, 1.7 steals, and 17.7 minutes against Kansas, St. John’s, and Texas Tech.

Florida Has Been Active In The Transfer Portal

Xaivian Lee, a former Princeton standout, also committed to Florida on April 16. Fland will be joining Lee and Ohio University transfer AJ Brown in the backcourt.

In addition, the Gators are welcoming back power forwards Thomas Haugh and Rueben Chinyelu along with center Micah Handlogten.

Sources said big man Alex Condon could make his return as well. Condon participated at the NBA draft combine in Chicago, but he may decide to come back for another college season.

Fland’s commitment is good news for Florida, as the Gators are losing Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin, and Will Richard to expiring eligibility, and Denzel Aberdeen transferred to Kentucky.

Florida could be favorites to repeat if Condon stays in Gainesville.